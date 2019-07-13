RIVERVIEW • In a rage-fueled blackout, a Riverview man dropped a 4-month-old puppy to the ground from above his head and beat it into a coma with a hockey stick, authorities say.
Cartez J. Spriggs, 33, of the 9900 block of Lilac Drive, was charged Friday with a felony count of animal abuse.
According to charges, after Riverview police responded to Spriggs' home Thursday for a report of a man beating a dog, officers found a hockey stick in the front yard and blood stains.
Police heard a wheezing noise from inside Spriggs' home and found a puppy lying in a pool of blood, with blood oozing from its mouth, charges say. The dog was taken to a hospital and "rendered comatose from its injuries."
Spriggs told police he raised the dog above his head and dropped it to the ground, then hit it multiple times with a hockey stick, court records say. He told police he was blacked out with rage and couldn't remember how many times he struck the dog.
Spriggs "blamed stress for the incident, saying he was an angry person and had been considering harming someone or something for some time," Officer Justin Killian wrote in court records.
Spriggs was not in custody Saturday, according to the St. Louis County Jail. His criminal history in Missouri includes assault, drug possession and distribution.