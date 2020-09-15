 Skip to main content
Riverview shooting kills 15-year-old girl, St. Louis matches 2019 murder total
Riverview shooting kills 15-year-old girl, St. Louis matches 2019 murder total

UPDATED at 4 p.m. Tuesday with the identity of the victim. 

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old girl died in a shooting Monday in St. Louis' Riverview neighborhood, police say. 

The shooting marked at least the 194th homicide of the year in St. Louis, matching the city's total for all of 2019. 

Police responded about 6 p.m. to Riverview and Spring Garden drives in a far north section of the city. There officers found Deosha Purnell, of St. Louis, suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the teen later died at a hospital. 

Police have not yet identified a suspect in the shooting. 

Monday's shooting is the first homicide recorded in the Riverview neighborhood this year. One homicide was reported in the neighborhood last year. 

2020 homicide map
