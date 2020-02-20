Road rage caused Jefferson County man to ram minivan, beat 68-year-old, charges say

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Jefferson County man is accused of ramming his Jeep into a car before beating a 68-year-old passenger in a road rage incident, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Bradley Jorden, 37, was charged Thursday with first-degree assault in connection to a series of events that began about 1 p.m. Wednesday just outside Fenton.

A woman told police she was driving a minivan on Highway 30 near Northwest Boulevard when she spotted a motorist cutting off several cars and honked her horn at him, according to charging documents.

The motorist then flipped off the woman and she did the same to him, charges said. That driver, who sheriff's officials identified as Jorden, then stopped in front of the woman's car at an intersection and backed into the front of her vehicle before driving away, authorities allege in charging documents.

The woman followed Jorden's car into a nearby Steak N' Shake parking lot and started to call the police when Jorden allegedly got of his car and approached her husband in the passenger's seat, court documents said.

Jorden opened the passenger door and began punching the man in the face, the documents said.