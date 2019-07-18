TOWN AND COUNTRY • A Chesterfield man was charged with assault and armed criminal action in a road rage incident in which someone shot up a woman's car on a St. Louis County interstate.
David Matthew Derigne, 55, was charged in the Monday night incident.
Police responded to a call of shots fired in a road rage incident on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) near the Mason Road overpass at about 6:50 p.m. A witness said someone in a pickup truck was firing shots at a passenger car. The suspect vehicle was located and Derigne was taken into custody without incident, officials sad.
A gun was recovered from the pickup truck. The driver of the car was not hurt, but her vehicle sustained several bullet holes.