David Matthew Derigne, 55, of Chesterfield was charged with felony assault and armed criminal action after firing several rounds at a car on Interstate 64 on July 15, 2019. Photo courtesy of the Town and Country Police Department

TOWN AND COUNTRY • A Chesterfield man was charged with assault and armed criminal action in a road rage incident in which someone shot up a woman's car on a St. Louis County interstate.

David Matthew Derigne, 55, was charged in the Monday night incident.

Police responded to a call of shots fired in a road rage incident on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) near the Mason Road overpass at about 6:50 p.m. A witness said someone in a pickup truck was firing shots at a passenger car. The suspect vehicle was located and Derigne was taken into custody without incident, officials sad. 

A gun was recovered from the pickup truck. The driver of the car was not hurt, but her vehicle sustained several bullet holes.