Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Missouri state police are investigating a road rage shooting that happened Friday evening near St. Charles.

Shortly before 6 p.m., a driver was merging onto westbound Missouri 364 near Arena Parkway, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. The suspect, driving a black Audi, wouldn't let the other driver merge onto the highway.

The suspect pulled a gun and fired at least two shots at the other driver. One bullet struck the victim's right hand, and the suspect drove off, police said.

Anyone who saw the shooting or has information about it may contact contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 636-300-2800.