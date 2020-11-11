Robber fires shots through door, near children, as victim escapes into St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS — A man on a sidewalk who had just been robbed by a gunman Tuesday escaped through the front door of his south St. Louis home as the robber fired gunshots through the door, authorities said.

Three children were sitting inside the home when the shots rang out, but police say they were not hurt.

The shooting occurred about 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of Minnesota Avenue, in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Police said the 30-year-old man was on the sidewalk in front of the home when a man approached and pointed a gun at him. The man gave the robber his money then the robber walked the man to the front door of the home.

Police said the man was able to quickly enter his home and prevent the robber from entering. The gunman fired several shots through the front door, near where the children were sitting inside. The children were ages 7, 8 and 10.

The robber ran off. He is described as Black, 20 to 30 years old, 5-foot-8 and 160 to 170 pounds. He was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and a black mask with horizontal gray stripes, police said.

Crime reported in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood in the last six months is up about 2.8% compared to the same period a year ago.

