Robber of St. Louis adult business gets 7 years

ST. LOUIS — One of three men who robbed the Pure Pleasure Adult Megacenter in St. Louis last year pleaded guilty to federal charges Monday and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Larry Henry, 29, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis by Zoom to a robbery and a gun charge.

Henry admitted being one of three armed men who robbed the store at 2626 North Broadway on Jan. 10, 2020.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tommy Rea said Henry acted as lookout while the other men stole $390.

Two days later, police found the vehicle used in the robbery. Henry was inside and had a .40-caliber pistol, Rea said. Henry admitted robbing the business.

In court Monday, Henry said in the last 17 months in jail, he learned the importance of his freedom, being humble and following the law.

Henry had a full-time job at the time of the robbery and said he hopes to get a degree in business management after his release from prison.

Asked by U.S. District Judge Rodney Sippel what “got you off the track,” Henry replied, “I chose to be around bad individuals and bad things happened.”