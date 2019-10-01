ST. LOUIS — A robber pistol-whipped a 77-year-old woman in the chest as they struggled over her purse early Tuesday in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.
The robber got away. Paramedics treated the woman for minor injuries.
Police said the woman and a man had been sitting in a car about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of Louisiana Avenue when they were robbed. The area is east of Grand Boulevard.
The gunman came up to the pair and pointed a firearm at them in a holdup. The 49-year-old man in the car gave the robber his money, and then the robber grabbed the woman's purse.
In a struggle, the robber struck the woman in the chest with the firearm, causing her to lose her grip on the purse, police said.
The man in the car was uninjured, police said.
The robber is described as a black man, 28 to 32 years old, 5 foot 7 inches to 5 foot 9 inches tall and about 180 to 200 pounds. He wore a red T-shirt and dark shorts.
Crime in the Dutchtown neighborhood is up more than 15% from the same six-month period last year.