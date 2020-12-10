 Skip to main content
Robber shot by Maplewood store clerk was wearing ankle bracelet from previous holdup
Clerk shoots robber in Maplewood

Police investigate the scene of a shooting at the Boost Mobile store in Maplewood on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, via KTVI.

MAPLEWOOD — The gunman who was shot by a clerk at a Maplewood cell phone store Wednesday night was wearing an ankle bracelet when police found him bleeding on the floor of the store's break room, officials said Thursday.

The 21-year-old suspect from north St. Louis County survived the shooting and was in surgery after being shot three times, said Maplewood police Chief Steve Kruse. The robbery happened 6:15 p.m. Wednesday inside Boost Mobile, 7222 Manchester Road. 

A St. Louis County associate circuit judge, John Newsham, had ordered the man to wear the ankle bracelet in connection with a February arrest for a robbery and assault in Clayton. He was released on bond in August and told to wear the monitoring device and stay at least one mile away from Washington University. He has an extensive criminal history, including burglaries and robberies.

The Post-Dispatch is not naming the robbery suspect because he has not yet been charged. Police plan to seek charges Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Boost Mobile employee was alone in the store when a man walked in with a handgun to rob him. 

The robber waved the worker into a back room and began loading cell phones into his backpack. Then, they walked into a back break room so the robber could look into the store to see if anyone had come inside. That's when the clerk pulled his own gun and shot the robber three times in the upper body, Kruse said.

The clerk called police. The clerk was unhurt.

Store surveillance video captured the robbery and shooting. Police recovered the handgun the robber used. It was loaded and had one round in the chamber.

The clerk was cooperating with officers and taken to the Maplewood police station to be interviewed. The clerk, 38, wasn't arrested. Once police finish their investigation, they will turn the case over to prosecutors for consideration of any charges.

"At this point in time we see no reason to charge the clerk because he was acting in self defense, fearing for his own life and safety," said Maplewood Detective John DeBisschop. "However, the prosecutors will make the final determination."

Maplewood police said another cell phone company, Metro PC on Manchester, was robbed Nov. 24. The robber took cash and was arrested nearby.

