Robber shot by Maplewood store clerk was wearing ankle bracelet from previous holdup

MAPLEWOOD — The gunman who was shot by a clerk at a Maplewood cell phone store Wednesday night was wearing an ankle bracelet when police found him bleeding on the floor of the store's break room, officials said Thursday.

The 21-year-old suspect from north St. Louis County survived the shooting and was in surgery after being shot three times, said Maplewood police Chief Steve Kruse. The robbery happened 6:15 p.m. Wednesday inside Boost Mobile, 7222 Manchester Road.

A St. Louis County associate circuit judge, John Newsham, had ordered the man to wear the ankle bracelet in connection with a February arrest for a robbery and assault in Clayton. He was released on bond in August and told to wear the monitoring device and stay at least one mile away from Washington University. He has an extensive criminal history, including burglaries and robberies.

The Post-Dispatch is not naming the robbery suspect because he has not yet been charged. Police plan to seek charges Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Boost Mobile employee was alone in the store when a man walked in with a handgun to rob him.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}