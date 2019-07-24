ST. LOUIS • Armed robbers in two separate St. Louis stick ups early Wednesday made off with two things only: A bag of chips and a bottle of whiskey.
Both the snack and booze robberies happened within 15 minutes of each other in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood. Victims in both crimes described the robbers as teenage boys between about 16 and 18 years old — including one in both robberies wearing a surgical mask.
In the first, the robbers pulled a handgun on a 43-year-old man walking around 12:15 a.m. near Oakland and South Taylor avenues. When the man showed the robbers he only had loose change and cigarettes in his pockets, they took his bag of chips and ran off.
About 15 minutes later, two robbers came up to a 28-year-old man near the intersection of South Boyle and Chouteau avenues, about a half-mile from the location of the first robbery. They pulled out a gun and demanded his property, but the man turned over only a bottle of whiskey before the robbers ran off.
Neither victim was injured. Police said they hadn't yet determined if it was the same robbers in both incidents, but said they are continuing to investigate. Neither the whiskey or the chips have been recovered at this time.