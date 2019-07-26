ST. LOUIS — Four men surrounded a woman jogging through Tower Grove Park on Thursday evening and attacked her with a stun gun before robbing her, police say.
The woman was jogging through the park around 7:45 p.m. when the men used a stun gun on her back and chest, police said. The men then took the woman's property and ran off, police said.
EMS was called to the scene, but the woman didn't have injuries beyond the effects of the stun gun.
The robbers are between 18 and 25, police said. One wore a white shirt.
Police did not release any more information on the crime Friday.