Robbery suspect shot in Spanish Lake by Madison County deputy

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man suspected of armed robbery and first degree assault was shot by a Madison County deputy in Spanish Lake on Wednesday evening, officials said.

St. Louis County police assisted officers with three Illinois departments — Glen Carbon Police, Pontoon Beach Police and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department — to chase two male suspects in a vehicle at Interstate 270 and Highway 367. The suspect vehicle fled to the intersection of Shardell Drive and Poggemoeller Avenue, where the passenger suspect got out of the car and was shot by a Madison County deputy.

Law enforcement say they found a gun at the scene.

The second suspect who was driving the vehicle continued to try to flee but was stopped a short distance away and taken into custody.

The suspect who was shot was taken to a hospital. His injuries are not life threatening, officials say.

The deputy is 38 years old with 11 years of law enforcement experience. He was uninjured.

St. Louis County police are investigating.

