Robert Patrick's memorable stories from 2021: Hupp charged and the federal trials of police officers

This year was one dominated by coronavirus news, but ultimately, I decided to leave that issue to reporters who worked on more of those stories.
One of the first major nationwide stories of 2021 was the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which involved residents of nearly all 50 states.
I wrote a series of stories about Missouri and Illinois residents who were charged in the attack, as well as a man called the "mascot," Jacob Chansley, who was represented by a local lawyer. Read one of the Chansley stories.
Although I have covered romance scams periodically through the years, this year they really seemed to spike in St. Louis, with eight people either being charged, pleading guilty to being sentenced. In a rare move, an 81-year-old Kirkwood woman made a video about her experience, which federal officials released as a public service announcement to warn others. Read the story.
Most federal criminal charges don't go to trial, because most defendants plead guilty. One multi-defendant case involving current and former police officers accused of beating an undercover colleague, however, went to trial twice and could have gone three times. The victim, Detective Luther Hall, was permanently injured and has sharply criticized the sentences his former colleagues received for their crimes. Read the most recent story.
I have been covering various cases related to former St. Charles County resident Pamela Hupp for more than seven years. In 2011, when Elizabeth "Betsy" Faria was fatally stabbed in her home near Troy, in Lincoln County, Hupp was one of the first people the Major Case squad talked to. She would later testify at the murder trial of Faria's husband, Russell Faria. Russell Faria was convicted and sentenced to life in prison, but that conviction was overturned and he was acquitted at a retrial. This year, while Hupp was serving her own life sentence for the murder of another man, Lincoln County prosecutors charged her with Faria's death. Read the story.
Another Lincoln County case involves a long-running battle between the elected circuit clerk and the presiding judge, who stripped her of her authority shortly after she took office and later suspended her. I have been surprised that the case has not received more attention in Missouri, as clerks and judges have long fought over who should have the power to control clerks, and this case involves an unusual situation of judges asked to preside over lawsuits against one of their own. Read the story.