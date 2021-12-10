Robert Patrick's memorable stories from 2021: Hupp charged and the federal trials of police officers

I have been covering various cases related to former St. Charles County resident Pamela Hupp for more than seven years. In 2011, when Elizabeth "Betsy" Faria was fatally stabbed in her home near Troy, in Lincoln County, Hupp was one of the first people the Major Case squad talked to. She would later testify at the murder trial of Faria's husband, Russell Faria. Russell Faria was convicted and sentenced to life in prison, but that conviction was overturned and he was acquitted at a retrial. This year, while Hupp was serving her own life sentence for the murder of another man, Lincoln County prosecutors charged her with Faria's death. Read the story.