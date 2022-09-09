Robertson Fire District recall vote will move forward after judge dismisses lawsuit

HAZELWOOD — The recall election for members of the Robertson Fire Protection District will move forward in November after a judge dismissed a lawsuit Thursday intended to stop it.

The board's three members and the chief's daughter asked a judge last month to stop the election, arguing that more than 140 people who signed the document didn't understand what it meant and wanted to renege.

But St. Louis County Circuit Judge Dean Waldemer said in his ruling that signatures can't be removed from a petition after it has been certified by the county election board. Judges also don't have the power to intervene after certification, he wrote.

"To permit judicial review of withdrawals of signatures post-certification would unduly inhibit finality in the process," he wrote.

Supporters of the recall effort, who have long argued against the district's spending policies and its costly contract with the city of Hazelwood, applauded the dismissal.

"They didn't have a case and they have now cost us the residents substantial legal fees for a frivolous dubious lawsuit," said Jennifer Guyton, who leads the group Citizens to Save Hazelwood & Fire Services, in an email.

A countersuit against the board filed by Guyton and others accusing the board of abuse of process, defamation and civil rights claims still stands, Guyton said.

An attorney for the fire district did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The election is set for Nov. 8 and will be open to the roughly 6,000 people in Bridgeton and Hazelwood who receive services from the district. Board members Joan Noel, Becky Reinsmith and Mike Conley will be up for recall.