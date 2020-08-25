Rock Hill man gets 7-year prison after admitting to child porn charges

CLAYTON — A Rock Hill man pleaded guilty and was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison for promoting and possessing child pornography.

George Sessen, 44, of the 400 block of Hazelgreen Drive, pleaded guilty before Circuit Judge Nancy Watkins McLaughlin. Felony charges filed last year said Sessen went to a hotel room to have sex while watching child porn after having online chats with an undercover police officer and sending images of children engaged in sex acts.

Police found more than 20 images of child porn images on Sessen's cellphone and computer. Court documents said Sessen admitted to having and sending the images.

Sessen was a web developer for Washington University at the time of his arrest in May 2019.

