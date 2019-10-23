ST. LOUIS — A 63-year-old man from Rock Hill was sentenced to one year of probation Tuesday for threatening Webster Groves employees in an email initially sent to a television station in February.
Thomas Hobbs pleaded guilty in August to a third-degree charge of making terrorist threats, and he was ordered by a St. Louis County Circuit Court judge to give up his weapons and not have any "unwelcomed or unlawful" contact with Webster Groves employees or KSDK (Channel 5).
The judge also ordered Hobbs to undergo anger management as well as a psychological evaluation.
In February, Hobbs told KSDK he didn't want another "Cookie Thornton situation," referring to a 2008 mass shooting that happened nearly 11 years before Hobbs' threat.
On Feb. 7, 2008, Thornton walked into the Kirkwood City Council chambers and killed six people — two council members, two police officers, the public works director and the mayor, who died months after being shot. Police shot and killed Thornton.
A reporter was shot in the hand.
Following Hobbs' email, KSDK notified local authorities, and Hobbs was arrested by Webster Groves police.