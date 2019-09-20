ROCK HILL — A Rock Hill man threatened a "fight to the finish" and stabbed his roommate Wednesday evening after accusing him of stealing spoons, authorities say.
Irvin Gardner, 60, of the 800 block of North Rock Hill Road, was charged Thursday with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
The roommates began arguing a day earlier and Gardner accused his roommate of taking spoons, charges say. Gardner told his roommate he wanted to move out within two days and suggested they "fight to the finish and 'til it's over."
When the roommate tried to leave the house about 7:25 p.m., charges say, Gardner lunged at his roommate's neck holding two knives and said "I'm going to kill you and bury you in the backyard."
The roommate raised his left arm to defend himself, and Gardner stabbed him in the wrist, "causing a wound several inches in length and depth severing several tendons in victim's wrist," charges say. Police came and found Gardner hiding under a blanket and clothing in the basement.
When police asked him what happened, Gardner said "I was sleeping, I don't know anything," court documents said.
Gardner was being held Friday without bail at the St. Louis County Jail.