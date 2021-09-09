Rock Hill officer dragged by vehicle has been released from hospital

ROCK HILL — A police officer who was dragged by a vehicle after a traffic stop Wednesday morning is out of the hospital after being treated for foot and ankle injuries, a police commander said Thursday.

The male officer confronted a driver in the parking lot of a CVS store, at McKnight and Manchester roads. The motorist drove away, running over the officer's foot and dragging the officer "at least 20 to 30 feet," a Rock Hill police sergeant said Thursday.

The officer suffered foot and ankle injuries and road rash, the sergeant said.

Neither Rock Hill police chief Don Wickenhauser nor city administrator Jennifer Yackley could be reached for comment Thursday for an update on the case or to say what led to the initial traffic stop. The driver got away and a passenger ran off, but it wasn't clear Thursday if police had arrested anyone.

The CVS store is at 9433 Manchester Road. The store's manager said Thursday she's not allowed to answer any questions.

After the officer was hurt, the car sped off and the police search led the Webster Groves School District to put three elementary schools and a preschool on lockdown as a precaution.