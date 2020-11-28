Rock Hill police looking for man with dementia, last seen Friday afternoon

Rock Hill police are looking for a 83-year-old man with dementia who was last seen Friday afternoon after dropping his wife off at an appointment.

Christopher Riley was last seen at about 3 p.m. at 400 North Lindbergh Boulevard. He did not return to pick up his wife and he left his cell phone at home and has not been seen since.

Riley was driving a black 2009 Volvo S80 bearing Missouri plates with the license number RA6 R0P.

Riley a black, 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs about 140 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a slender build. He was last known to be wearing a black shirt, blue jeans jacket, black jeans, and a baseball cap.

If you have any information, contact the nearest law enforcement agency or Rock HIll police at 314-962-6600.

