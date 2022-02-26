Rockwood assistant principal charged with stealing dog

CLARKSON VALLEY — An assistant principal of a Rockwood School District middle school has been accused of stealing a dog, prosecutors said Saturday.

Alexandra Krinski, 39, is facing a felony charge in St. Louis County Circuit Court of stealing an animal, they said.

Charging documents say the dog, an 8-year-old German Shepherd, frequently escaped from the yard of a home on Fox Chapel Lane in Clarkson Valley and made its way to Crestview Middle School, 16025 Clayton Road.

In December, Krinski found the dog at the school and took it to a veterinarian, who accessed the dog's microchip and gave the owners' contact information to Krinski. She called one of the owners, Brittany Davis, who picked up the dog. On Jan. 3, the dog escaped again, and the school called to let the Davis family know, the charges say. They were then texted and told the dog had been "let go," the charges say.

The Davis family was "suspicious of this account," and decided to stay near the school to see if the dog returned, the charges say. Tim Davis saw Krinksi leaving with the dog in her SUV, and Brittany Davis followed the pair to Krinski's home in Eureka, the charges say. Eureka police then retrieved the dog, the charges say.

Krinski, reached by phone, declined to comment on the case. Her lawyer, Jason Korner, said, "My client's never been in trouble a day in her life. She was just trying to take care of a dog that she thought was not being cared for."

Korner said Krinski first took the dog to the vet because she thought it "didn't look healthy." The vet said the dog was "OK," Korner said, but was not getting the care that it needed.

Korner said Krinski's intention on Jan. 3 was to take the dog to the vet again, saying, "She was concerned about the welfare of this dog."

Krinski is on paid leave from the school, he said.

Korner said he reached out without success to prosecutors to try and resolve the case, perhaps with a diversion program, adding, "My client feels terrible that any of this happened."

"I can tell you this case will be resolved, either through diversion or a jury trial," Korner vowed.

Krinski has been summoned to appear in court March 23.

The Davis family could not be reached for comment Saturday.

"While this fortunately is not a case involving violence against a person or an animal, a dog is a family member for most people, so we take these matters seriously," said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell in a statement announcing the charge.

