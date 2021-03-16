 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rockwood School District removes 'thin blue line' from high school baseball caps
0 comments

Rockwood School District removes 'thin blue line' from high school baseball caps

{{featured_button_text}}

EUREKA — Rockwood School District has removed a "thin blue line" flag from Eureka High School's baseball caps, according to a statement from Superintendent Mark T. Miles posted Tuesday on the district's website.

The "thin blue line" logo has been deployed to show support for law enforcement, though it's become a controversial symbol in recent years as it was adopted by a movement called "Blue Lives Matter." That slogan references officers' blue uniforms and was launched in response to the Black Lives Matter movement. 

Miles said in a statement that the district, as a public entity, must refrain from supporting any particular political group or cause, but the district supports the "men and women who are our partners in law enforcement."

"The thin blue line represents different things to different people, based upon an individual’s perspective and their unique experiences with law enforcement," Miles wrote. "Any political or potentially divisive symbol has no place on our uniforms."

Miles said the district will review its processes for how schools purchase sports uniforms. 

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Louis County Executive Sam Page discusses ways to reduce people waiting for a shot

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports