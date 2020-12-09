Rollout of St. Louis police body cameras is delayed while uniforms are modified

Utility said in a statement that they “worked closely” with the police department to install equipment and train officers “within the agreed upon timeline.”

“The SLMPD contracted with a local vendor to produce new BodyWorn-outfitted uniforms, and each officer currently has a minimum of two of these uniforms,” Utility’s statement reads. “As part of the incremental roll-out process, we have worked with the agency to provide transferable pouches that can be used to temporarily equip winter coats with the Utility, Inc. camera technology.”

Once cameras are attached, they will be activated when an officer turns on a patrol car siren, unholsters a weapon, or is in a prone position, Edwards said.

Jacob Long, spokesman for the mayor's office, said Utility told the city its staffing has been reduced by about 25% because of the virus. The 200 patrol car cameras mentioned in the city's contract with Utility have been installed, he said, and body cameras should roll out "very soon."

"I understand that it may be taking longer than what some people said it would, but it's a pretty technical process," Long said. "It's not like you can just hang it around your neck and hit record and go about your day. It's securing the technology, doing the training, installing the necessary equipment for data storage, going through the legal (process), familiarizing officers, doing modifications to the uniforms ... (and) COVID has hit all industries, so it's taking a little longer on uniform modification than anticipated. What matters most is to get it done right."

