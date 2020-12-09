Rollout of St. Louis police body cameras is delayed while uniforms are modified

ST. LOUIS — Despite promises from city officials, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has yet to equip most of its officers with body cameras. Officials blame the delay on the company that provides the cameras and on the time it takes to modify police uniforms.
The push for body cameras in the city police department began about six years ago. Most recently, at an Oct. 21 city Estimate and Apportionment meeting, Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards assured Aldermanic President Lewis Reed that he expected 800 officers to be outfitted with body cameras by Nov. 30.
But as of Nov. 30, only about 100 officers had cameras on their uniforms.
“The delay is our provider,” Edwards said Wednesday. “The uniforms have to be adapted. (The) camera goes into the shirt and the vest, and we need to adapt the winter coat. Depending on where the camera is, it has to have the ability to see what’s going on to operate properly. We were told that COVID has slowed down a lot of that.”
Edwards said the company, Utility Associates Inc., has been able to adapt only about 100 winter coats at a time every three weeks because of reduced staffing levels related to the coronavirus pandemic. In the meantime, he said, temporary pouches to hold the cameras are being sewn into coats. That fix should not cost the city extra money, Edwards said.
Utility said in a statement that they “worked closely” with the police department to install equipment and train officers “within the agreed upon timeline.”
“The SLMPD contracted with a local vendor to produce new BodyWorn-outfitted uniforms, and each officer currently has a minimum of two of these uniforms,” Utility’s statement reads. “As part of the incremental roll-out process, we have worked with the agency to provide transferable pouches that can be used to temporarily equip winter coats with the Utility, Inc. camera technology.”
Once cameras are attached, they will be activated when an officer turns on a patrol car siren, unholsters a weapon, or is in a prone position, Edwards said.
Jacob Long, spokesman for the mayor's office, said Utility told the city its staffing has been reduced by about 25% because of the virus. The 200 patrol car cameras mentioned in the city's contract with Utility have been installed, he said, and body cameras should roll out "very soon."
"I understand that it may be taking longer than what some people said it would, but it's a pretty technical process," Long said. "It's not like you can just hang it around your neck and hit record and go about your day. It's securing the technology, doing the training, installing the necessary equipment for data storage, going through the legal (process), familiarizing officers, doing modifications to the uniforms ... (and) COVID has hit all industries, so it's taking a little longer on uniform modification than anticipated. What matters most is to get it done right."
