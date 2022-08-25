Roman Catholic priest gets record expunged in dropped St. Louis sodomy case

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis judge Thursday granted a Roman Catholic priest's petition to expunge his 2014 arrest record in a St. Louis statutory sodomy case dropped by city prosecutors in 2015.

Circuit Judge Jason Sengheiser found that the Rev. Xiu Hui "Joseph" Jiang, 39, had met his legal burden to have the April 2014 arrest record expunged. Police arrested Jiang based on a boy's accusation that Jiang molested him in the restroom at St. Louis the King school, the elementary school at the Cathedral Basilica.

All criminal charges were dropped against the priest in 2015, and Jiang filed a civil suit against the mother of the accuser and a victims group, alleging they made false claims. That suit was settled in fall 2017 and the victims group, Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, issued an apology to Jiang and removed information about the case from its website. The accuser's mother also issued Jiang a written apology.

Lawyers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Circuit Attorney's Office did not oppose Jiang's expungement motion in court Thursday.

Jiang appeared in court Thursday with his lawyer Neil Bruntrager, who offered a summary of Jiang's legal issues over the past decade, including the dismissal of the criminal charges, the settlements with SNAP and St. Louis, and the boy's elementary school teacher's statement to police that it would have been "impossible" for a priest to pull a student out of class under her watch.

Bruntrager told a reporter Thursday that Jiang's monetary settlement with SNAP was confidential but that the city of St. Louis had paid the priest a $17,500 settlement.

The statutory sodomy charges were filed against Jiang before police and prosecutors spoke to the student's teacher, Bruntrager said.

"Had she been interviewed, had somebody done that, it would have been a situation where I don’t believe these charges ever would have been filed," Bruntrager told the judge.

Jiang said in court Thursday that he didn't commit any of the crimes he was accused of and that he'd neither met nor spent any time with his accuser. Jiang's accuser, now 21, did not appear in court.

After Thursday's hearing, Jiang said he has spent the summer in St. Louis but is completing studies in Rome, Italy. He said the arrest record routinely caused problems for him while passing through airport customs. Expunging the arrests, he said, will help put his years-long legal fight behind him.

"I'm not looking for revenge," Jiang said. "I just want to move on. I just want to clear my name. It's been a long eight years."

Jiang is still seeking to expunge a statutory rape arrest record in Lincoln County, where a judge later dismissed a charge of child endangerment against Jiang. Jiang denied the allegations in that case, and a jury sided with him in 2017 in a related civil suit.

The following year, the St. Louis Archdiocese reassigned Jiang after parents of children at the St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood raised concerns.