Roof collapses in fire at recycling business in East St. Louis
Roof collapses in fire at recycling business in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — Firefighters were battling a large fire at a recycling business in East St. Louis Sunday morning.

Thick black smoke billowed up into the air after the fire was reported before 5 a.m. Sunday at Tek Recycling. Part of a large building's roof collapsed in the fire near 18th Street and East Broadway.

No injuries were reported immediately Sunday morning. It was unclear whether anyone was in the warehouse when the fire began.

Annika Merrilees of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

