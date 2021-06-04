Route 3 closed briefly as vapor cloud drifts near Wood River; shelter-in-place order lifted

UPDATED at 8:30 a.m. Friday with Route 3 reopened.

WOOD RIVER — Authorities lifted a shelter-in-place order in Wood River at 6 a.m. Friday, saying residents were allowed to leave their homes and open windows.

The measure affected residents in southwest Wood River after rail cars were venting spent sulfuric acid. Nearly 500 residents in neighborhoods near the rail yard had been told to turn off HVAC systems and close windows.

Shortly after the shelter-in-place order was lifted Friday, officials closed a portion of Route 3, as a vapor cloud drifted over the area, authorities said. Wood River police said the road was reopened about an hour later. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters and a hazardous materials crew spent Thursday spraying water on four rail cars to dissipate the vapors, and a spokesman for Norfolk Southern said the air was "within safe parameters."

The problem was first detected in one rail car on Wednesday when vapors leaked and sickened a rail worker. Norfolk Southern spokesman Jeff DeGraff said the sulfuric acid had become over-pressurized and was venting from four cars by Thursday.