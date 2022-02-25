Roxana substitute teacher facing new charges of sexually abusing student

EDWARDSVILLE — Prosecutors on Friday announced new charges against a former Roxana School District substitute teacher who was previously accused of having sexual contact with two teen boys.

Danielle C. Fischer, 29, was charged by a grand jury with having sexual contact and filming sexual encounters with a 16-year-old male student while she was his teacher between May 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021, according to court documents.

She was also charged earlier this month with sexually assaulting and abusing two other male students — a 16-year-old and 17-year-old boy — on June 5.

Fischer was a long-term substitute teacher in the Roxana School District during the 2020-2021 school year and began working for the Alton School District last year.

Roxana Superintendent Debra Kreutztrager said earlier this month Fischer never had a full-time position with the district.

"It is sickening to see figures of authority abuse children," Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine said in a statement.

Fischer's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.