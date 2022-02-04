Roxana teacher accused of sex with 2 teen boys

ROXANA — A former substitute teacher in the Roxana School District is facing charges Friday after accusations that she had sexual contact with two teenage boys last year.

Danielle C. Fischer, 29, is accused of having sexual contact with two of her students: a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy on June 5, 2021, charging documents say.

Police in Roxana contacted Edwardsville police on Jan. 26 because officials alleged that the sexual contact occurred in Edwardsville.

Police searched Fischer's home in the 400 block Roanoke Drive Tuesday and arrested Fischer.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Fischer Friday with four counts of criminal sexual assault and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Fischer is in jail in lieu of $200,000 bond.

No lawyer is listed for her in online court records.

Fischer was a permanent substitute teacher in the Roxana School District during the 2020-2021 school year and and began working for the Alton School District last year.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edwardsville police Detective Sergeant Matt Senci at 618-656-2131.

