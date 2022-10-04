Ruling favorable to labor unions reversed by Missouri Supreme Court

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Supreme Court Tuesday reversed a lower court decision that had been seen as a victory for state workers who are members of labor unions.

In a 31-page ruling written by Supreme Court Judge W. Brent Powell, the high court said a 2019 decision by a Cole County judge was “erroneous” and sent the matter back to the circuit court for further deliberation.

The high court said a law championed by former Gov. Eric Greitens to weaken unions by altering collective bargaining rules does not prevent the state from negotiating in good faith with unions except on certain terms and conditions.

Powell, a Kansas City resident, was named to the high court by the scandal-plagued Republican in 2017.

At issue is a 2018 law approved by the GOP-controlled Legislature that the labor unions representing prison guards, child welfare workers and other state employees said has “eviscerated” the collective bargaining process.

After the law went into effect, most state workers lost protections that included certain grievance procedures and guidelines for firing workers.

Those workers became at-will employees who could be fired at any time when the law went into effect.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem put the law on hold in 2019, saying the new law impairs the bargaining rights of state workers, which are guaranteed in the state constitution.

The high court, however, said the law limits, but doesn’t eliminate the collective bargaining process.

The court finds the law “does not violate the right to bargain collectively as guaranteed by … the Missouri Constitution because the state is still able to bargain with unions in good faith for various terms and conditions of employment consistent with at-will employment,” Powell wrote.

Although Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, has worked to boost the pay for state workers, his administration has not negotiated new contracts with the unions since he took over when Greitens resigned amid multiple investigations into an affair he had with his hairdresser and campaign finance questions.

The low pay and resulting turnover of employees has forced some agencies to shutter parts of facilities, reduce services and delay the processing of applications. There are more than 5,000 open positions within the state’s 50,000-plus workforce.

The case affects an estimated 13,465 state employees covered by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees; Local 6355 of the Communications Workers of America; and Local 1 of the Service Employees International Union.

The decision eventually also could affect labor organizations that didn’t directly participate in the case, including one representing prison workers.

The law in question was among two significant anti-union bills pushed by Greitens in 2018 to limit the rights of public employees. The other measure, which required some employee unions to receive annual approval to withhold dues from paychecks, was deemed unconstitutional by the high court in 2021.