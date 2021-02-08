 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rural Missouri cop caught in FBI sex sting in Wentzville gets 8 years
0 comments

Rural Missouri cop caught in FBI sex sting in Wentzville gets 8 years

{{featured_button_text}}

WENTZVILLE — A police officer from Centralia, Missouri, who was caught in an FBI sex sting in 2019 was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison.

Clint Baer, 42, admitted in an October plea agreement in U.S. District Court that he showed up at the Hot Shots bar in Wentzville on Oct. 7, 2019, expecting to have sex with a 14-year-old. 

Baer didn't know that he'd been corresponding for months with an undercover FBI investigator pretending to be the teenager's mother. Baer had originally run across her profile in the incest area of a fetish website, charging documents said.

Baer pleaded guilty in October to a felony charge of using interstate commerce for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

Centralia, in Boone County, is about 135 miles northwest of St. Louis.

Clint Baer

Clint Patrick Baer, charged with using interstate commerce for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, is shown in a police booking photo.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Krewson announces task force to investigate jail uprising

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports