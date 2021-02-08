Rural Missouri cop caught in FBI sex sting in Wentzville gets 8 years

WENTZVILLE — A police officer from Centralia, Missouri, who was caught in an FBI sex sting in 2019 was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison.

Clint Baer, 42, admitted in an October plea agreement in U.S. District Court that he showed up at the Hot Shots bar in Wentzville on Oct. 7, 2019, expecting to have sex with a 14-year-old.

Baer didn't know that he'd been corresponding for months with an undercover FBI investigator pretending to be the teenager's mother. Baer had originally run across her profile in the incest area of a fetish website, charging documents said.

Baer pleaded guilty in October to a felony charge of using interstate commerce for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

Centralia, in Boone County, is about 135 miles northwest of St. Louis.

