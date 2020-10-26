Rural Missouri man caught in FBI child sex sting in Wentzville pleads guilty

WENTZVILLE — A former police officer from Centralia, Missouri, on Monday admitted he tried to have sex with a 14-year-old girl in Wentzville.

Clint Patrick Baer, 42, pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis via Zoom to a felony charge of enticing a minor into sexual activity.

Baer admitted that beginning in March 2019 he exchanged numerous messages for months with an FBI agent posing as the mother of a 14-year-old girl. They discussed sexual topics, including incest, Assistant U.S. Attorney Dianna Collins said during the hearing. On Oct. 1, 2019, he suggested meeting the "mother" and the pair met six days later in Wentzville, Collins said.

During the 70-minute drive there, Baer exchanged text messages in which he expressed his intent to have sex with the teen, Collins said.

Baer bought the girl food and was arrested while walking to a nearby hotel where he believed the girl was waiting, Collins said.

The crime carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. Baer is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

Charging documents said Baer and the "mother" met on a fetish website. Baer, who was in the U.S. Marines, used the name "general XXX."

Centralia, in Boone County, is about 135 miles northwest of St. Louis.

