CARTER COUNTY — A man from Carter County was charged with the shooting of a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper and a sheriff's deputy Friday.
James D. Cummings, 31, is now facing four counts of first-degree assault and four counts of armed criminal action in Carter County Circuit Court, the Highway Patrol said Saturday. He is being held without bond.
Troopers were assisting the Carter County Sheriff’s Department in serving an eviction notice near Van Buren at 9:51 a.m. when someone began firing from inside the home, striking a trooper and a deputy, the Highway Patrol said. Both were taken to the hospital, and one has been released, according to media reports.
The shooting sparked a standoff, but Cummings later surrendered, officials said.
After an August 12 trial at which Cummings presented to evidence or testimony, a judge ordered Cummings out of the home and awarded his landlord $4,500 in back rent, online court records show.