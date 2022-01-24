Ryan O'Connor, Arnold police officer who survived 2017 shooting, in ICU with COVID-19

ARNOLD — Ryan O'Connor, an Arnold police officer who became well-known in the region after he survived a shooting in 2017, is in the intensive care unit of a local hospital with COVID-19, according to Arnold police.

O'Connor was on a ventilator over the weekend and supporters held a prayer service Sunday for his recovery, said Arnold police Chief Robert Shockey.

O'Connor at age 44 in December 2017 was was shot in the back of the head by a handcuffed prisoner he was driving to the Arnold police station. The shooter then shot and killed himself in the back of a police SUV.

O'Connor has since been recovering from the traumatic brain injury and regaining the ability to walk, talk and function as independently as possible. He is married with four children.

In 2019, the Gary Sinise Foundation announced it would provide an adapted smart home in Wildwood to servce O'Connor's medical needs.

"Through his indomitable spirt and sheer willpower he has overcome every obstacle placed in front of him," the Arnold police department posted on Facebook Sunday. "We turn once again to his extended family both near and far that has always extended it’s unwavering support."

