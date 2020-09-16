S.C. man who had sex with Fenton 13-year-old gets more than 6 years in prison

ST. LOUIS — A South Carolina man was sentenced Wednesday to six years and eight months in federal prison for coming to the St. Louis area to have sex with a 13-year-old Fenton girl.

Ryan Joseph Palmieri, 37, of Charleston, South Carolina, pleaded guilty by video in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to a felony charge of traveling across state lines to engage in illicit sexual contact.

Palmieri admitted meeting the teenager on the dating site MeetMe. She claimed she was 15. He said he was 17. They eventually exchanged nude pictures and talked about sex, Assistant U.S. Attorney Dianna Collins said in court, although Palmieri initially used someone else's photo. He later told her his true age and sent his real picture. Palmieri came to St. Louis twice in early 2019 and the two engaged in sex, Collins said.

When the girl's mother asked about clothes and jewelry Palmieri had bought for her, the teen admitted what had happened and the mother called police, according to charging documents.

"There's no excuse and no justification for my actions," Palmieri said during Wednesday's hearing. "I'm terribly sorry for the pain and suffering I've caused the victim and her family."

