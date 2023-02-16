ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors have filed a murder charge against a Metro East man accused of chasing and killing a would-be car thief in January in the Soulard neighborhood.

Court documents showed that Brett M. Kress, 26, originally was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter for the Jan. 7 shooting.

But St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner's office has since filed a charge of second-degree murder against him instead. Kress is being held in the St. Louis jail; a judge has denied him bail. Kress lives in the 2500 block of Fallings Springs Road in Sauget. Kress' attorney, Tyson Cole, declined comment Thursday.

Kress is charged with fatally shooting 24-year-old Jesse Lopez. Police said surveillance video at a Conoco gas station, 1314 Gravois Avenue, showed Lopez try to steal Kress' Honda Pilot around 2 a.m. Jan. 7. Kress pulled a gun and Lopez tried to run, but police say Kress chased him and shot him three times.

Missouri law defines second-degree murder as knowingly causing the death of someone or kills someone "with the purpose of causing serious physical injury." It carries the harshest possibly punishment, of 10 years to life imprisonment. The murder charge was filed Jan. 18, court documents show.

First-degree involuntary manslaughter is "recklessly" causing the death of someone. The punishment for that crime in Missouri is three to 10 years in prison.

St. Louis police Detective Matthew Boettigheimer said in court papers that Kress was sentenced to two years in prison for a 2020 conviction of aggravated battery against a person older than 60 in St. Clair County.

Kress' next court hearing in the Soulard case is scheduled for March 13.

Katie Kull of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.