Sauget warehouse fire sends plumes of black smoke over St. Louis
Sauget warehouse fire sends plumes of black smoke over St. Louis

Fire departments responded on April 16, 2020 to a warehouse fire in Sauget, IL. Photo courtesy of the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency

SAUGET — A warehouse fire along the banks of the Mississippi River sent black smoke high over St. Louis on Thursday afternoon.

Officials with the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency said the call came in at about 1:30 p.m. 

Multiple agencies are responding. EMA officials said that one injury was reported, but didn't provide details.

Nations FoodService Equipment and Design and BCL Auction both occupy the warehouse.

Colter Peterson with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch contributed to this report. This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

