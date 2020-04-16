Sauget warehouse fire sends plumes of black smoke over St. Louis

SAUGET — A warehouse fire along the banks of the Mississippi River sent black smoke high over St. Louis on Thursday afternoon.

Officials with the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency said the call came in at about 1:30 p.m.

Multiple agencies are responding. EMA officials said that one injury was reported, but didn't provide details.

Nations FoodService Equipment and Design and BCL Auction both occupy the warehouse.

Colter Peterson with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch contributed to this report. This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

