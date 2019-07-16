LINCOLN COUNTY • Two high-profile murder suspects escaped from the Lincoln County Jail using a makeshift saw Monday before carjacking a man and leading a police chase that ended in a crash in St. Louis County, police say.
Kurt Wallace, 26, and James Flannel, 38, were placed in the jail by the U.S. Marshals service and escaped by making an improvised saw using the broken parts of an electric hair clipper, police say. The inmates used the tool to saw down a metal bar in the cell allowing them to rip the bar from the wall and make their escape around 8:10 p.m., according to a statement from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.
Wallace is accused of killing De Smet Jesuit High School assistant football coach Jaz Granderson during a 2017 carjacking attempt, among other carjacking charges. Flannel is accused of killing Laclede Cab driver Boris Iouioukine during a carjacking in June 2018.
About 20 minutes after their escape, Troy police got a call for carjacking involving the murder suspects in a neighborhood about a mile away from the jail, said Troy police Det. Tony Stewart. A 58-year-old man told police the two men approached him while he was backing out of his driveway. One of the men was bleeding profusely from the hand and covered in blood, the man told police.
The escaped inmates first told the man to drive them to St. Louis and, when he refused, they opened the doors to enter his car. The man got out of the vehicle before the men drove off, and he quickly called police, Stewart said.
Authorities tracked the stolen car using its OnStar GPS system, and St. Charles police began a pursuit around Interstate 70 and Zumbehl Road, Stewart said. The chase continued into north St. Louis County reaching speeds of at least 100 mph before the suspects crashed into a median at an exit at I-70 and North Hanley Road, going airborne and flipping the car around 9 p.m.
One of the men managed to get out of the car and began running, but was caught after a short foot chase, Stewart said. The other man was taken into custody near the vehicle.
The suspects were taken to a hospital with injuries, but were conscious and talking. Both men were interviewed by investigators in the hospital and admitted to escaping from the jail and carjacking the man, Troy police said.
Officials with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday morning to answer questions about the jail escape. The office issued a press release Tuesday explaining that a deputy discovered that the inmates had damaged the cell bar about 20 minutes after the escape and immediately put the jail on lockdown.
The sheriff's office will conduct an in-depth policy review of facility security, according to the statement.
The jail break comes after a similar escape of two federal inmates from the same jail in November 2010 that prompted both U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Marshals service to put a hold on housing federal inmates at the facility. In that escape, two inmates climbed through a ceiling panel in a cellblock and eventually stole a truck from a gas station.
The inmates were recaptured within a few days. One, John Wesley Jones, pleaded guilty to a multimillion-dollar robbery of ATM Solutions in St. Louis. The other, Corey Durand Cross, was being held on a weapons charge and was not involved in the heist.
After the 2010 prison break, Lincoln County spent $150,000 on security improvements to the jail, including installing a new camera system, replacing several rows of ceiling tile with steel and placing razor wire on the roof.
U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement began sending its prisoners back to the Lincoln County Jail about eight months after the repairs. The U.S. marshals service put housing inmates in the facility on hold for more than a year before again using the jail in 2012. The loss of revenue from the federal contract for that year prompted budget cuts at the sheriff's office, the Post-Dispatch reported in 2012.
