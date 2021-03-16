‘Scared to death’: Alleged target asks judge to keep Lake of the Ozarks Realtor in jail

A Realtor at the Lake of the Ozarks accused in a murder-for-hire plot will stay behind bars until trial after a judge on Tuesday denied her bond request.

Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, was arrested earlier this month on charges that she tried to have her former mother-in-law murdered over concerns she was interfering with her relationship with her children. Prosecutors said Bauman agreed to pay $1,500 to have individuals in St. Louis make the death "look like an accident."

On Tuesday morning, Bauman's attorney sought her release on bond. Camden County Prosecuting Attorney Caleb Cunningham said the state was concerned for the safety and well being of Bauman's alleged victim, as well as her two children.

He said Bauman needed to remain in jail, where her communication could be monitored.

Well-known Lake of the Ozarks Realtor charged with conspiracy in murder-for-hire plot Prosecutors say she tried to have her former mother-in-law murdered and agreed to pay people in St. Louis to make her death 'look like an accident.'

"The defendant attempted to hire a hit man to kill her mother-in-law," he said.

One of Bauman's children and her former mother-in-law testified Tuesday morning, asking a judge to keep Bauman in jail. Her former mother-in-law said she feared for the safety of herself and her family.