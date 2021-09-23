Schmitt’s request to move Kevin Strickland hearing out of Jackson County denied

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An appeals court has denied the Missouri Attorney General’s Office’s request that all judges in Jackson County be disqualified from hearing local prosecutors argue Kevin Strickland is innocent.

The attorney general had appealed Judge Kevin Harrell’s decision to not recuse himself and other Jackson County judges. The office, under Eric Schmitt, contended there was an appearance of bias in the 16th Circuit Court because its presiding judge, Dale Youngs, has said he “concurs on behalf” of the court that Strickland, 62, should be exonerated.

The latest denial means Jackson County prosecutors will still have the opportunity to argue before Harrell that Strickland has wrongly spent more than 40 years in prison. An evidentiary hearing, which could lead to Strickland’s freedom, is set to start Oct. 5.

The attorney general’s office, which argues Strickland is guilty, said it will appeal to the Missouri Supreme Court.