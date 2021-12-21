 Skip to main content
School bus fatally strikes child in Jefferson County
School bus fatally strikes child in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A school bus fatally struck a child pedestrian Tuesday in Jefferson County, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

The age of the victim and details were not immediately available.

The location, near the intersection of Oakland Hill and Oakland Manor in the Oakland Mobile Home Park near Festus, is in the Jefferson R-VII School District.

District officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

It was the last day of school before winter break.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

School Bus incident Jefferson County(2)

A school bus is stopped after it fatally struck and killed a child pedestrian Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 in Jefferson County, the Missouri Highway Patrol said. It happened in the Oakland Mobile Home Park near Festus, within the Jefferson R-VII School District. (Photo by FOX2/KTVI-TV)
