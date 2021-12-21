School bus fatally strikes child in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A school bus fatally struck a child pedestrian Tuesday in Jefferson County, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

The age of the victim and details were not immediately available.

The location, near the intersection of Oakland Hill and Oakland Manor in the Oakland Mobile Home Park near Festus, is in the Jefferson R-VII School District.

District officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

It was the last day of school before winter break.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.