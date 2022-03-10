School halts in-person classes for the week after shootout in Bellefontaine Neighbors

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS — About the time students were leaving the ACE Learning Center on Tuesday afternoon, a shootout nearby sprayed bullets across the parking lot.

A building and a parked car were hit by gunfire as people took cover.

No one was hurt in the shooting, police said. Investigators recovered seven bullet casings from two weapons.

Police have have made no arrests and have no suspects.

The learning center, at 10075 Lewis and Clark Boulevard, has closed its doors for in-person classes for the rest of the week because of the gunfire, said Ishmael H. Sistrunk, a spokesman for the Riverview Gardens School District.

Virtual classes are being held instead, Sistrunk said.

The shooting happened just after 3:45 p.m. Tuesday on a shopping center on Lewis and Clark Boulevard, near the school and a Domino's pizza restaurant. Sistrunk said no Riverview Gardens School District or ACE Learning Center students or staff were involved.

Bellefontaine Neighbors police Maj. Tim Sanders said the shooting was between two groups of people but said he can't comment on the involvement of any students. He said one or more may have been targeted.

Sanders said the first shots came from someone in a black car, possibly a Buick. Someone on the parking lot returned fire.

One bullet hit a woman's parked car. Another bullet hit the window of a business, Sanders said. A man who answered the phone at the Domino's declined comment and referred a reporter to the owner, who could not be reached.

Sistrunk said school officials, and not police, decided to close the school for the next few days. ACE is a program that bills itself as providing an alternative education and dropout recovery program.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 314-867-0080.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.