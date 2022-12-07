School officials tackled woman who fired shots at St. Louis students

ST. LOUIS — School officials at Confluence Preparatory Academy tackled a gunman Tuesday afternoon who fired shots at students near the school after classes let out, police said Wednesday.

None of the students was hit by bullets about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. However, the 20-year-old woman with the gun suffered a graze wound to her hand when the gun discharged as she was being tackled, police said.

The charter school is at 310 North 15th Street, in the city's Downtown West neighborhood. A school spokeswoman told the Post-Dispatch that Carl Bland, an assistant principal, and other staff "intervened to ensure students were away from the incident," which she said began on the street and was moved to a sidewalk.

St. Louis police said the 20-year-old woman confronted three girls "about prior personal matters" during school dismissal time in the 300 block of North 15th Street. Police didn't elaborate about the dispute. The girls are 14, 16 and 17.

During the confrontation, the woman pulled a gun and fired shots at the girls, without hitting them, police said.

Police officers arrested the woman on suspicion of first-degree assault after she was treated at a hospital for her hand injury. Two others got away. Evita Caldwell, a St. Louis Police Department spokeswoman, said she's not sure if the two other suspects who ran off were students.

"Attempts are still being made to identify them," Caldwell said Wednesday.

The high school opened in 2008 as part of the Confluence Academies network of five campuses.

An administrator at Confluence declined comment Wednesday and referred a reporter to a spokeswoman who shared a statement that Confluence Academies sent to parents after the shooting.

In that statement, Confluence Academies' chief executive officer, Candice Carter-Oliver, stressed that the shooting did not take place on the school grounds and happened after most students and busses had left for the day when "a woman in the street shot herself in the hand."

Carter-Oliver commended the "swift action" of school personnel and police. Carter-Oliver also said the incident was an urgent reminder of the gun violence that threatens children across the region.

In a letter to parents, Carter-Oliver did not mention that the school officials tackled the suspect, as police described. When asked if the police account of a tackling was accurate, the school spokeswoman said the school "will corroborate that statement."