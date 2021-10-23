 Skip to main content
Scooter driver dies on I-55 after being hit by car, tractor-trailer
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A man died Friday evening after being knocked from his scooter and then struck by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 55. 

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said 54-year-old Dante R. Trice of St. Louis was driving his 2014 Lance Cali Classic 50 scooter south near Pevely when a man driving a Chevrolet Cruze hit the back of the scooter, causing Trice to fall off. A tractor-trailer then hit Trice. 

Patrol officers were called around 7:35 p.m., and Trice was pronounced dead on the scene. 

According to the manufacturer's website, the Lance Cali Classic 50 scooter has a maximum speed of 30 miles per hour. 

