Scooter driver dies on I-55 after being hit by car, tractor-trailer

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A man died Friday evening after being knocked from his scooter and then struck by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 55.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said 54-year-old Dante R. Trice of St. Louis was driving his 2014 Lance Cali Classic 50 scooter south near Pevely when a man driving a Chevrolet Cruze hit the back of the scooter, causing Trice to fall off. A tractor-trailer then hit Trice.

Patrol officers were called around 7:35 p.m., and Trice was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the manufacturer's website, the Lance Cali Classic 50 scooter has a maximum speed of 30 miles per hour.