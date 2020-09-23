Scott Air Force Base lifts lockdown after report of dangerous man

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Scott Air Force Base in St. Clair County was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a report of a dangerous man, according to the base's Facebook page.
The lockdown followed a report of a man on the base who was believed to be armed and dangerous. Security apprehended the man and turned him over to local law enforcement.
"Security forces are responding to the situation and have established a cordon. Please stay put for now and more information will be provided as it becomes available. Please note this is NOT an active shooter situation," the Facebook post said.
The base responded to questions on Facebook about an active shooter exercise at the base earlier Wednesday, saying: "This is a real world scenario that is not an active shooter threat. We had an exercise earlier this morning responding to an (exercise) Active Shooter (exercise)."
Updated at 6:40 p.m. with additional information.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.