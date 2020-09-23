Scott Air Force Base lifts lockdown after report of dangerous man

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Scott Air Force Base in St. Clair County was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a report of a dangerous man, according to the base's Facebook page.

The lockdown followed a report of a man on the base who was believed to be armed and dangerous. Security apprehended the man and turned him over to local law enforcement.

"Security forces are responding to the situation and have established a cordon. Please stay put for now and more information will be provided as it becomes available. Please note this is NOT an active shooter situation," the Facebook post said.