Scott Air Force Base lifts lockdown after undisclosed 'situation'

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Scott Air Force Base in St. Clair County was placed in lockdown Wednesday afternoon as authorities responded to a "situation in the dormitory area," according to the base's Facebook page.
"Security forces are responding to the situation and have established a cordon. Please stay put for now and more information will be provided as it becomes available. Please note this is NOT an active shooter situation," the Facebook post said.
The lockdown was later lifted and the base said it would provide more information later.
The base responded to questions on Facebook about an active shooter exercise at the base earlier Wednesday, saying: "This is a real world scenario that is not an active shooter threat. We had an exercise earlier this morning responding to an (exercise) Active Shooter (exercise)."
No other details were immediately available.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.