Scott Air Force Base lifts lockdown after undisclosed 'situation'

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Scott Air Force Base in St. Clair County was placed in lockdown Wednesday afternoon as authorities responded to a "situation in the dormitory area," according to the base's Facebook page.

"Security forces are responding to the situation and have established a cordon. Please stay put for now and more information will be provided as it becomes available. Please note this is NOT an active shooter situation," the Facebook post said.

The lockdown was later lifted and the base said it would provide more information later.