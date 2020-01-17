Search called off for woman who may have jumped from St. Charles County bridge

Police on Friday suspended their search for a woman who may have jumped from the Highway 364 bridge in St. Charles County.

Cpl. Juston Wheetley of the Missouri Highway Patrol said the search was called off before noon because of an approaching winter storm.

Wheetley said the search will resume once the weather clears.

A motorist on the Veterans Memorial Bridge over the Missouri River reported seeing a woman standing on the span shortly before 10 a.m. Friday. The motorist drove past the woman and then looked back to see that she was gone, Wheetley said.

No other details were immediately available.