Search continues for suspect in Moline Acres fatal shooting
UPDATED at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday with the name of the man who was killed.

MOLINE ACRES — Police on Wednesday were continuing to search for a suspect in the shooting death a day earlier of a 28-year-old man in Moline Acres.

Police responded just after 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 2300 block of Chambers Road for a report of a shooting, according to a statement by St. Louis County police. Officers entered the home and found a wounded Marquise Foston. They removed him from the home while believing the armed suspect may have been barricaded elsewhere in the home.

Police initially said a standoff was ongoing but after further investigation said the suspect fled before officers could contain the area.

Foston was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He lived in the 4100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in St. Louis.

