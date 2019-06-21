Updated at 7:20 p.m. to reflect that the search has been suspended pending additional information.
ST. LOUIS • Water rescue crews were scanning the Mississippi River near Laclede's Landing on Friday afternoon after callers reported that a woman had walked into the river.
By Friday evening the search had been suspended "pending additional information," fire department Capt. Garon Mosby said.
The St. Louis Fire Department reported about 4:15 p.m. that the Marine Rescue Task Force had been called to the river near the intersection of North First Street and Lucas Avenue.
Several witnesses saw the woman walk into the river, the department said.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.