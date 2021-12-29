Search underway for suspect in St. Peters carjacking, fatal shooting of Illinois sheriff's deputy

ST. PETERS — Local police were searching Wednesday for a suspect in a carjacking here that may be related to the fatal shooting of an Illinois sheriff's deputy earlier in the morning, police said.
St. Peters police spokeswoman Officer Melissa Doss said a man carjacked and shot another person shortly after 7 a.m. at a QuikTrip at 391 Main Street in St. Peters. He then drove away and was later spotted on surveillance video in O'Fallon, Missouri, in a white Nissan Titan truck with a Missouri license plate 0WEA43.
Officials believe he was the same person who fatally shot a sheriff's deputy in Wayne County, Illinois, earlier Wednesday, Doss said.
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office referred questions about that incident to the Illinois State Police, which did not immediately respond.
The man is described as a white male, last seen wearing a light gray hoodie, backpack and black shoes. He should be considered armed and dangerous, St. Peters police said.
The man who was carjacked in St. Peters was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.
Wayne County is roughly two hours east of St. Louis and 30 minutes west of the Indiana border.
Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Todd Ringle said on Twitter that area agencies were escorting the deputy to the morgue in Evansville around 9:30 a.m.