 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Search underway for suspect in St. Peters carjacking, fatal shooting of Illinois sheriff's deputy
0 comments
breaking topical top story

Search underway for suspect in St. Peters carjacking, fatal shooting of Illinois sheriff's deputy

{{featured_button_text}}
QuikTrip St. Peters scene 1

A tractor trailer is stopped behind police tape as law enforcement investigate the scene of a carjacking and shooting at a QuikTrip in St. Peters, on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Officials believe the suspect was the same person who fatally shot a sheriff's deputy in Wayne County, Illinois, earlier Wednesday, a St. Peters police spokesperson said. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

ST. PETERS — Local police were searching Wednesday for a suspect in a carjacking here that may be related to the fatal shooting of an Illinois sheriff's deputy earlier in the morning, police said.

St. Peters police spokeswoman Officer Melissa Doss said a man carjacked and shot another person shortly after 7 a.m. at a QuikTrip at 391 Main Street in St. Peters. He then drove away and was later spotted on surveillance video in O'Fallon, Missouri, in a white Nissan Titan truck with a Missouri license plate 0WEA43.

Officials believe he was the same person who fatally shot a sheriff's deputy in Wayne County, Illinois, earlier Wednesday, Doss said.

Manhunt for suspect in fatal officer shooting

Police released this surveillance photo of a man suspected in a carjacking and fatal shooting of an Illinois sheriff's deputy at a QuikTrip in downtown St. Peters on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (Credit: St. Peters Police Department)

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office referred questions about that incident to the Illinois State Police, which did not immediately respond.

The man is described as a white male, last seen wearing a light gray hoodie, backpack and black shoes. He should be considered armed and dangerous, St. Peters police said.

The man who was carjacked in St. Peters was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.

Wayne County is roughly two hours east of St. Louis and 30 minutes west of the Indiana border.

Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Todd Ringle said on Twitter that area agencies were escorting the deputy to the morgue in Evansville around 9:30 a.m.

Interstate 64 on the Illinois-Indiana state line was closed for part of Wednesday morning as authorities searched for the suspect, Ringle said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tony Messenger shares his favorite stories of the year

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News