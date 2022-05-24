 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Searchers comb trails for missing hiker in Wildwood

  • 0
Carol Schulte

Carol Schulte

Searchers on Tuesday were combing trails in Wildwood for a missing hiker.

Carol Schulte, 72, has been missing since about 7 a.m. Monday. Friends and family met early Tuesday to help with the search.

St. Louis County police Officer Adrian Washington said Schulte was last seen near the area of the Al Foster Trailhead, at 225 Grand Avenue in Wildwood, Washington said.

Schulte is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News