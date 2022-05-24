Searchers comb trails for missing hiker in Wildwood

Searchers on Tuesday were combing trails in Wildwood for a missing hiker.
Carol Schulte, 72, has been missing since about 7 a.m. Monday. Friends and family met early Tuesday to help with the search.
St. Louis County police Officer Adrian Washington said Schulte was last seen near the area of the Al Foster Trailhead, at 225 Grand Avenue in Wildwood, Washington said.
Schulte is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.
From staff reports
