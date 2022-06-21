Searchers find body in nature preserve in St. Clair County

St. Clair County authorities searching for a missing 60-year-old woman discovered a body Monday night in the Silver Creek nature preserve.
Officials have not identified the body. They were searching for Tracy Gray of Mascoutah, whose family hadn't heard from her since around noon Monday. Her car was parked at the nature preserve. The body was discovered about 11 p.m. Monday.
St. Clair County coroner Calvin Dye confirmed that police discovered the body, and a coroner investigator pronounced her dead early Tuesday. Dye said he had no additional information to release.
